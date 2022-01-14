Three Charged For Selling Aga Khan Hospital Fake Masks Worth Sh11 Million

A medical practitioner and two businessmen have been charged with supplying 20,000 fake face masks to Aga Khan Hospital for Sh11 million.

They are accused of selling “3M” face masks without the permission of 3M Company, which owns the “3M Trade Mark No.42326” registration.

The counterfeit goods were knock-offs of the genuine ones, according to Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Esther Kimilu.

Dr Kimani Muthami, a private practitioner, Mr William Muthee, and Ms Sylvia Wambui, the accused, have denied seven counts, including importing counterfeit products, conspiring to sell them, and assisting in their sale.

Dr Muthami is the CEO of Johngray Communications Ltd, Mr Muthee is the CEO of Davetronics Company Ltd, and Ms Wambui is the CEO of Real Time Company.

Lilian Awuor, another member of Real Time, is facing the same charges. She did not appear in court on Thursday, however, as she was claimed to be indisposed.

The accused persons were said to have committed the crimes between December 30, 2020, and January 18, 2021. Real Time, on the other hand, is said to have imported and distributing the fake commodities.

Johngray Communications and the other co-accused were also charged with controlling the goods in the course of trade.

Kibiru Njenga and Gachie Mwanza, the suspects’ lawyers, petitioned the court to release them on bond, claiming that they were not flight risks and would appear in court to face justice.

However, the lawyer for the Aga Khan Hospital objected to the bail petition, noting that the accused had failed to appear in court on many times to plead to the allegations.

The prosecution did not object to the application for bond.

The magistrate released the suspects on a Sh700,000 bond or Sh300,000 cash bail.

The case will be mentioned on February 7.

