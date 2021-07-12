Three Charged For Defrauding Couple Of Sh10 Million at Restaurant

Three men are facing charges for obtaining Sh10 million from a couple on diverse dates under the pretense that they would help them secure a Sh100 million loan.

The trio; Evans Kwoko Mwendwa, John Maina Ng’ang’a and Oliver Onyango Xavier, are said to have defrauded Jackline Vaati Wambua and Kevin Muchera Shambasinya between October 13,2020 and February 27, 2021 of the said amount of money at a Java outlet in Lavington.

Milimani Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku heard that the three jointly with others not before court conspired to commit a felony namely obtaining Ksh10 million by falsely pretending that the money was a guarantee for a loan of Ksh100 million, a fact they knew to be false.

They are facing a total of eight counts ranging from conspiracy to commit a felony and obtaining money by false pretenses.

“Evans Kwoko Mwendwa alias Chris you are charged that in diverse dates between January 6 and 25, 2021 ,at unknown place within republic of Kenya with intent to defraud, you obtained Ksh582,000 from Jackline Vaati Wambua by falsely pretending that the money was a guarantee for a loan of Sh100M a fact you knew to be false,” the charge sheet read.

The three denied the charges leveled against them and pleaded with the court for leniency.

