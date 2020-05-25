Three Cases Of Covid-19 Confirmed In Kisumu County – Governor Nyong’o

Three cases of the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) have been confirmed in Kisumu County, Governor Peter Anyang Nyong’o said on Monday.

In a statement to newsrooms, the county boss said that the three are confirmed cases since last Saturday, May 23, 2020.

The governor said the first two cases, both male, aged between 29-82 years, are long-distance truck drivers who were intercepted by the Public Health Surveillance teams having travelled from South Sudan and Uganda respectively through Busia Border Control on Saturday.

The third patient is a 33-year-old female and was identified by the local Public Health surveillance team.

She had travelled with 19 other persons from Nairobi to attend a funeral in Nyando Sub-County on Saturday 23.

Governor Nyong’o says all the 20 were screened and tested for Covid-19.

“This (third) case, having travelled back to Nairobi, has been referred to Nairobi Metropolitan surveillance teams and is currently in an isolation facility, ” said Nyong’o.

Contacting tracing for the three patients is ongoing.

Nyong’o maintained that no resident of the county has tested positive for the contagious disease so far.

“We continue to urge the general public to adhere to all Government’s directives and Public Health COVID-19 containment measures. The general public should continue to be vigilant and report any cases of travel or COVID-19 like symptoms to public health officials, ” he said.

“Such signals can also be reported via our Toll-Free COVID-19 Response Call Center 0800 720 575.”

As of Monday, May 25, Covid-19 national tally stood at 1,286.

