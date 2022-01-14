Three Cameroonian “Wash wash” Suspects Arrested in Kilimani for Stealing Sh800,000 from Australian Businessman

DCI detectives attached to the Economic and Commercial Crimes Unit (ECCU) on Thursday pounced on three “wash wash” suspects of Cameroonian descent.

The prime suspect, Timson Tiekam Babila alias Jeremy, is said to have obtained Sh800,000 by false pretences from an Australian businessman based in Kenya.

Jeremy, 36, and his two other accomplices, Ernest Abeng Ahuo and Ayong Ronald Aku, were nabbed at a Kilimani hotel.

The trio that resides in Ruaka, Kiambu county, according to DCI entices clients by duping them that they will make quick cash after cleaning their fake dollars and turning them into real money.

“In order to make this happen, the suspect first asks his victims for genuine money for the purchase of chemicals and other materials used to clean the fake notes, usually locked steel boxes,” said DCI.

The victim after realising that he had lost his money reported the suspects prompting the sleuths to lay a trap.

“A trap was laid at a local establishment and the suspect together with his abettors, fell for it hoping to make a killing of a lifetime,” continued DCI.

The three Cameroonians were arrested as they walked into the unnamed hotel.

A black steel box was recovered from them.

DCI has urged others who might have fallen victim to Jeremy’s tricks to report the matter at the DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road.

