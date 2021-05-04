Three Cameroonian Nationals Arrested with Sh350 Million in Fake Currencies in Ruiru

DCI detectives have arrested three Cameroonian nationals who were found in possession of fake currencies in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

According to DCI boss George Kinoti, the three were nabbed following an operation conducted on Monday night in BTL area in Ruiru.

The trio, Paulin Francis Proper, Njikam Omar and Job Kentong were found in possession of Sh350 Million in fake US dollars and Pounds, one Glock pistol and 28 rounds of 9mm calibre.

The sleuths also discovered over 250 kilograms of fake gold nuggets and gold bars.

Proper and Omar were found to be in the country illegally while Kentong holds a refugee identity card.

suspect Job Kentong, holds a refugee identity card. In an operation conducted last evening within BTL area in Ruiru, the detectives also recovered over 250 kilograms of fake gold nuggets and gold bars. Upon further interrogation of Paulin Francis who is the main suspect,>> pic.twitter.com/UDwZJMp6Fl — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) May 4, 2021

Upon further investigations, the detectives found that Proper, the prime suspect, had a home in Muthaiga North where the firearm was found.

The firearm belonged to Loise Kaguongo, who was holding it illegally, since her firearm license had expired.

Kaguongo is said to operate over 10 mobile money outlets.

“…detectives believe that she is the link between the suspects and a wider criminal syndicate that is defrauding unsuspecting members of the public,” said Kinoti.

Last week, two men were nabbed for being in possession of fake currencies worth at least Sh750 million.

The duo, Samuel Maina and Boniface Mungai, were trailed to a Kilimani apartment where police discovered the fake monies.

The fake currencies were in US Dollars of 100 bills totaling 6,820,000 US Dollars, fake Euros 100 bills amounting to 490,000 Euros and fake Kenya shillings notes of 1000 denomination estimated at Sh6.4 million.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu