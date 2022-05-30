Three Buruburu Cops Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Sh80,000 From Tanzanian

Four police officers and one civilian have been arrested on suspicion of extorting Sh80,000 in cash from a Tanzanian national.

The five allegedly “arrested” the Tanzanian national in Loitoktok, Kajiado County, loaded him into one of their two vehicles, and transported him to Nairobi.

The suspects are accused of extorting the aforementioned amount of money from the victim, who later filed a case with the Loitoktok Police Station on Sunday.

In the report filed under OB Number 25/29/05/2022, the suspects are identified as Corporal Geoffrey Mwongela of Buruburu Police Station, police constables Alex Katana and Kelvin Njuguna, both of Buruburu Police Station; Administration Police Constable Tony Sirgoi, who is attached to the Security of Government Buildings at Uhuru Camp and David Mutua, 33, from Masinga in Machakos County.

The sixth suspect, the police said, escaped towards Emali.

The Toyota NZE and Mazda Demio used by the suspects were towed to the Loitoktok Police Station.

The suspects, who are presently being held at the Loitoktok Police Station, were apprehended on Sunday while speeding on the road leading to the Loitoktok airstrip.

“They’d earlier been sighted at Shell Petrol Station on Loitoktok-Emali Road,” read the police report in part.

“One full set of police uniform, a pair of handcuffs and police communication gadget were recovered from the suspects.”

