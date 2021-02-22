Three Boda Boda Riders Arrested For Allegedly Torching Kisii DG Maangi’s Vehicle

Three boda boda riders who are suspected to have burned Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi’s vehicle on Wednesday along the Bomet-Narok road have been arrested.

Maangi’s government-issued car hit a boda boda rider identified as John Saanyo and his eight-year-old son, killing them on the spot.

The rowdy riders who were allegedly chanting “hustler” slogans set the car on fire. Maangi, his driver, and two aides escaped unhurt.

Kisii County Communications Director Isaac Victor Ongiri warned riders against being used by politicians to spread hatred.

“The county government, therefore, warns all the Boda Boda riders to refrain from being used by Politicians to settle political scores in exchange for small tokens. And anyone caught, stern action will be taken against him/her,” said Ongiri.

Ongiri said the Kisii county leadership had established that the rider was on the wrong.

“We have also established that the Boda Boda rider was overtaking at a blind corner and was also not wearing a helmet or a reflector and yet it was already dark. His motorbike was also lacking an indication light that would have shown his intention to take the corner,” added Ongiri.

He, however, said the Kisii County government will compensate the family.

“The County Government is saddened by this unfortunate incident and will look into the proper burial preparations and remuneration of the other family members who have been left behind,” he added.

