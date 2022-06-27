Three Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Sh1.3 Million From CS Munya’s Aide

Three suspects are being held by police in Muthara, Meru County, and some of the Sh1.3 million allegedly taken from the personal assistant of Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya recovered.

The three were taken into custody after Mr Munya’s assistant filed a complaint on Thursday, confirmed Peter Karanja, the head of Tigania East police.

The suspects are domestic workers at Muloki Kofia Kaulani’s residence.

Mr Kaulani told the police that he had lunch with his mother and sister at his parents’ house before leaving for Meru.

He realized that the money was missing after he arrived at his destination.

According to a source who spoke to the Nation, one of the suspects was discovered in possession of Sh250,000, which he claimed was some of the cash taken from Mr Kaulani at his parents’ house in Ntamicu village.

He claimed that a second domestic worker suspected of plotting the heist had fled with the remaining cash while abandoning his phone, thwarting all attempts to find him.

“The suspect says that he gave [him] the money and the phone and told him to do whatever he wished to do with it as he was on his own,” a source privy to the goings-on is quoted by the daily.

Mr Karanja acknowledged that they were still seeking for the main suspect and questioning the three.

“The three are helping us to look for the main suspect. The matter is with the DCI who is handling the matter. The money was stolen from a bag at Mr Kofia’s rural home,” he said.

