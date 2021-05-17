Three Arrested for Being in Possession of Sh1.5 Million Worth of Ivory

Police have arrested three men for being in possession of 13 kilograms of ivory worth at least Sh1.5 million in Maralal, Samburu County.

According to Samburu Central sub-county Police Commander Sylvester Rotich, the culprits were nabbed on Sunday evening in Kirisia with four elephant tusks.

The police, Mr Rotich said, received a tip off from members of the public.

The suspected poachers are believed to have killed two elephants.

They are currently being held Maralal Police Station awaiting arraignment.

Last month, a Kwale County employee was apprehended with 12 pieces of ivory with an estimated street value of Sh1 million.

Joseph Mtoi Kuri had been trailed a joint team of Kenya Wild Life (KWS) Officers and detectives from the DCI.

Detectives believe that after obtaining the ivory from the Kuranze ranch, he diced it into 12 smaller pieces, which were later discovered at his home.

