Three Arrested In Burma Market For Selling 3,000kg Of “Bush Meat”

Burma market. [Courtesy]

Three people have on Thursday afternoon been arrested after being found selling suspected bush meet at Burma Market.

The three were arrested following a crackdown conducted by the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officers.

They were nabbed when KWS security teams, in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, raided six stalls at the market.

The suspects were arrested with 3,000 kg of the suspected bush meet.

According to their tweets, KWS noted that the suspects have since been arraigned in Kibera Law Courts over the illegal bushmeat trade.

“Three suspects have been arraigned in a Kibera law court in Nairobi over illegal bushmeat trade. A crackdown has netted 3,000kg of bushmeat and equipment used in the trade in a raid on six stalls in Burma market,” they exclaimed.

The officers further noted that they recovered from the suspects nine deep freezers, knives, weighing scales, electric mincemeat machine, meat hooks, and hacksaws.

“They have also recovered 9 deep freezers, knives, weighing scales, electric mince meat machine, meat hooks, and hacksaws, used in illegal business that poses a great danger to public and wildlife,” they noted.

KWS stated that the suspects are believed to have seized bush meat of zebras, giraffes, and buffaloes.

Furthermore, they mentioned that other suspects ran away after abandoning their stalls but the officers are on the lookout for them.

Written by Jael Keya

