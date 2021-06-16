Three Arrested for Kidnapping 79-year-old Man, Demanding Sh2 Million Ransom

DCI sleuths have arrested three suspects believed to have kidnapped a 79-year-old man in Kitale on June 6.

The victim, Kennedy Bosire Nyabwari, disappeared after setting off for Kisii, from his Kitale home at around 5.30 pm, on the material day.

At around 9 pm the same day, Mr Nyabwari called his spouse informing her that he would spend the night in Kitale town and leave for Kisii the next day.

According to DCI boss George Kinoti, the woman phoned the victim the next day at around 4 pm but the call went unanswered.

Later on in the day, she is said to have received a call from strangers demanding a Sh2 million ransom to secure her husband’s release.

“Terrified, the woman dialed our #FichuakwaDCI toll free line & informed us of her predicament,” tweeted DCI.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a 79-year-old man, that occurred on June 6, in Kitale. Kennedy Bosire Nyabwari, disappeared after setting off for Kisii, from his Kitale home at around 5:30pm, on the fateful day. pic.twitter.com/hi1ZmDdq9B — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) June 16, 2021

Upon her reaching out to the investigative authorities, a Special Service Unit and Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau, supported by investigators based in Kitale, set out to track the kidnappers.

Finally, the three; Grace Kerubo Nyakundi, Samwel Atunya Makori and Richard Okari Matunda, were arrested at a house in the outskirts of Kitale town where they were holding Mr Nyabwari.

“Last night under the cover of darkness, the detectives with stealth and precision, rescued the man from the jaws of his captors at a house in the outskirts of Kitale town,” said DCI.

Officers discovered a motorbike used by the suspects to ferry the victim and a gunnysack used to blindfold the victim.

Detectives have launched a manhunt for a third suspect identified as Jackson Nyakundi Atei.

“Should you have any information that may lead to the suspect’s arrest, please let us know through our anonymous toll free line 0800722203. #FichuakwaDCI, USIOGOPE!”

