Three Arrested Following a Robbery Incident Along Mombasa Road

Three people have been arrested following a robbery incident along Mombasa Road. The three reportedly robbed passengers in a Matatu of their mobile phones and other valuables at 2 am.

They have been identified as Vincent Obongo aged 38, Edward Kimani aged 22 and Mohamed Idi Ndote aged 27.

According to the DCI, the three would pose as genuine Matatu operators, sneak out PSV vehicles taken to garages for repairs and use them to illegally ferry passengers at night, before robbing them of their valuables.

The Matatus commonly referred to as ‘Usiku Sacco’ comprise of unroadworthy vehicles, most of which operate without the required documentation.

The DCI has urged members of the public to be careful and on the lookout for such vehicles which mainly operate in the wee hours of the night.

“Detectives based at DCI Langata, contacted the owners of the phones recovered from the suspects, to record their statements before they face justice in a court of law,” the DCI added.

