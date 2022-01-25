Three Arrested As They Attempted to Sell Stolen Vehicle in Kericho

Three suspected motor vehicle thieves have been arrested as they attempted to sell a stolen car.

Erick Kipkurui Kogo, Philemon Kiprotich Ng’eno and Joseph Achila Ondieki were arrested in Kericho’s Kipchimchim trading centre in an ongoing crackdown informed by numerous reports of motor vehicle thievery in the county.

Their arrest followed a stolen car report booked on January 16, 2022 at Litein Police Station, where a Toyota Probox (Reg No KCQ 318K) vanished from a car park.

“Aware that the vehicle had been circulated to all police units across the county and beyond, the suspects hid it for a week as they sourced for fake number plates and a potential buyer,” said DCI boss George Kinoti in a statement on Tuesday.

The suspects replaced the original plate with KCU 994X before attempting to get rid of the motor vehicle.

“Unbeknownst to them, a joint team of Kericho and Londiani detectives were on their trail, netting them at the location and recovering the motor vehicle,” added Kinoti.

The trio are currently in custody as they undergo legal procedures pending arraignment.

“More investigations are ongoing to establish any links to a possible larger ring involved in the felony.”

