Three Arrested As Uncustomed Alcoholic Drinks Worth Millions Of Shillings Seized In Kitui

Three people were on Thursday night arrested after they were nabbed transporting uncustomed alcoholic drinks worth millions of shillings along Katutu-Kitui road.

The three, who include two dealers and a truck driver, were arrested after a lorry ferrying the goods was intercepted by a multi-agency team, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said on Friday morning.

According to the DCI, the alcoholic drinks were destined to various wines and spirits shops across the country.

“More recoveries were made at the wholesale and retail shops of the two dealers; Gladys Ndanu Mukei and Dickson Wanyoike-the owners of Spikes Wines & Spirits and Jamlock Distributors respectively, ” the DCI said.

The driver of the Isuzu lorry was identified as Titus Kithama Kimwele.

“Verification of the consignment by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officers established that the goods, most of which were Vodka brands, had been fixed with counterfeit stamps, ” DCI added.

The directorate said more investigations are ongoing pending further action.

