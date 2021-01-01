Three Arrested As Uncustomed Alcoholic Drinks Worth Millions Of Shillings Seized In Kitui

Three people were on Thursday night arrested after they were nabbed transporting uncustomed alcoholic drinks worth millions of shillings along Katutu-Kitui road.

The three, who include two dealers and a truck driver, were arrested after a lorry ferrying the goods was intercepted by a multi-agency team, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said on Friday morning.

According to the DCI, the alcoholic drinks were destined to various wines and spirits shops across the country.

“More recoveries were made at the wholesale and retail shops of the two dealers; Gladys Ndanu Mukei and Dickson Wanyoike-the owners of Spikes Wines & Spirits and Jamlock Distributors respectively, ” the DCI said.

Read: KRA Official, AP Officer At Large After Detectives Intercepted Uncustomed Cigarettes Worth Sh10 Million

The driver of the Isuzu lorry was identified as Titus Kithama Kimwele.

“Verification of the consignment by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officers established that the goods, most of which were Vodka brands, had been fixed with counterfeit stamps, ” DCI added.

The directorate said more investigations are ongoing pending further action.

>>road, an operation that saw the arrest of three suspects including two dealers and the truck driver, Titus Kithama Kimwele. More recoveries were made at the wholesale and retail shops of the two dealers; Gladys Ndanu Mukei and Dickson Wanyoike-the owners of Spikes Wines & >>> — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) January 1, 2021

>>>Spirits and Jamlock Distributors respectively. Verification of the consignment by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officers established that the goods, most of which were Vodka brands, had been fixed with counterfeit stamps. More investigations still ongoing. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) January 1, 2021

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu