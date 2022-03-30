Three Alleged Ex-lovers Enter Race for Kaiti MP Seat

The race for Kaiti Parliamentary seat will be entertaining as three ex lovers throw their hats in the ring.

Gunning for the seat are; former area MP Gideon Ndambuki, sitting MP Joshua Kimilu and their alleged former girlfriend Terry Mbaika, among others.

According to Weekly Citizen, Terry started working with Ndambuki straight from college. That was before he sought to become Makueni senator in 2013.

Until then, Terry was apparently controlling who was coming in and out of her boss’s office. After he lost the senate race, no one heard of her until Kimilu won the seat in 2017.

This time, she was also rumoured to be dating Kimilu who had floored Katemi Makenga in the polls. She was the legislator’s secretary.

Read: Nzioka Waita Complains About Pressure from Ukambani Leaders to Abandon Machakos Governor Bid

Now, Terry who has worked closely with the two competitors, is gunning for the seat and has allegedly threatened to spill the beans should her former lovers get in the way of her bid.

Terry has proved to be the people’s favourite and would win the seat if the elections were held today. She has made in roads in Ndambuki’s strongholds and those presumed to be Kimilu’s strongholds; Ilima and Kilungu.

As for Kimilu, Makuyuni residents are proving rather difficult after they accused him of punishing them for voting for his opponent in the previous election.

With the odds stacked against him, Kimilu has since changed tact and has been in Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s campaign entourage.

But with Kalonzo backing ODM leader Raila’s Odinga’s bid, aspirants on the Wiper ticket are reportedly rethinking their moves.

Read Also: President Uhuru Brings Along Handshake Partner Raila for Ukambani Tour

The incumbent is said to be handing residents bursaries as a way of wooing them, four months to the polls that are set to be grueling for aspirants.

Ndambuki who was rumoured to be leaning towards DP William Ruto’s UDA, recently joined former State House chief of staff Nzioka Waita’s CCU.

He has in the past said: “I know the government is bad”. This many claim is why he could not join the DP’s party for fear of retaliation from the Jubilee administration which has been punished those who do not toe the line.

Terry on the other hand is running for the parliamentary seat on a UDA ticket.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...