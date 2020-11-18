Threats, Intimidation As Coast Water Services Board Employee Exposes Chairman’s Love Affair

All is not well at Coast Water Services after an employee told it all in a “tell it all” affidavit.

Lillian Makenzie has accused the chairman of the board, Mustafa Idd, of massive nepotism after he married a fellow board member.

Mr Idd is said to have married Amina Munyazi and later had a child with her whom they named after his mother.

Munyazi’s appointment to the board was in contravention of section 8,9 and 10 of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Act.

It was also in breach of section 19 of leadership and Integrity Act as well as section 146 of the Companies Act.

In a show-cause letter addressed to Makenzie by CEO Jacob Torrut, she was asked to explain why she swore an affidavit against the chairman.

“Your action was a breach of trust, confidentiality and gross misconduct which lead to severe action taken against you,” Torrrut’s letter read in part.

In the letter, she is also accused of demanding a Sh5 million payment from the agency without proper justification.

But according to Makenzie, the monies were meant to cater for damages following malicious confinement and prosecution at a Malindi law court.

She was also accused of inciting other employees, but the case has since been dropped.

Following the explosive affidavit, Munyazi has since resigned from the board.

Makenzie on the other hand, wants to expose the rot within the state agency.

“As we speak I have been barred from accessing my office. Some of my documents have been thrown out before they locked the office,” she is quoted by Weekly Citizen.

The agency has been riddled with claims of graft especially involving Torrut.

In March, under the hashtag #CorruptCoastWater, Kenyans in the know accused the chief executive of overseeing corrupt schemes and intimidating those with a different opinion.

He was also accused of colluding with senior officials in the ministry of water and EACC to execute massive and unprecedented irregularities at the water agency.

Torrut is also said to have awarded an overdraft of Sh11,276,411 from the water service account number 1107641179 at KCB Treasury Square, Mombasa branch to a contracted company in what is said to have been a calculated kickback plan.

His tenure has also been riddled with the sacking of officials questioning his authority.

Torrut fired Human Resource Manager Charo and later Finance Manager Harriet Ngera.

The seemingly untouchable executive boasts that his appointment came directly from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In 2018, for example, Torrut was fired by then acting board chair Sureya Hersi, only for Water PS Joseph Irungu to go back on the decision.

She cited absenteeism, neglect of duty, and use of abusive language.

“The board has decided that you hand over to Martin Tsuma on November 13, 2018, and proceed on annual leave until further notice,” Hersi said.

