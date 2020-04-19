Thousands Left Homeless As Flash Floods Hit Elgoyo Marakwet, West Pokot Counties (Photos)

Thousands of residents in Elgeyo Marakwet and West Pokot Counties spent the weekend in the cold after flash floods that hit the two counties.

According to West Pokot Prof. John Lonyang’apuo, rescue operation is underway in places like Chesegon Trading Centre in Lomut Ward, Sigor Constituency.

“Rescue and recovery mission ongoing. We are using all possible means available to evacuate the injured to hospital as roads remain impassable,” Lonyang’apuo wrote on his Facebook page.

His visited the area in the company of area MP Peter Lochakapong.

Thegovernor yesterday revealed that most areas affected by the floodsare inaccessible by road as construction of Marich and Chepera bridges, which were swept away last year, are yet to be completed.

“I have contacted Rift Valley Regional Commissioner and National Government officials who have promised to fly in to the affected area tomorrow (April 19) so that we can jointly assist those affected. I urge people living in landslide prone areas and along river banks to move to safer areas,” said the governor.

Today, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen announced that the central government had agreed to dispatch rescuers to the affected areas.

“Last night we had a conference call between the Deputy President & leaders of Marakwet & Pokot over the landslide issue. This Morning the President has confirmed to us concerted Government efforts to resolve the issue. We are headed to the ground to give our support,” tweeted Murkomen.

“I have talked with President Kenyatta who has organized for the evacuation of all the survivors of E.Marakwet & W.Pokot county landslide. He is also personally monitoring search&rescue efforts,” he added.

On Friday, the Kenya Meteorological Department warned that some parts of the country will experience heavy rainfall to the range over 30mm over the weekend.

“The rainfall being experienced over several parts of the country is expected to continue into the weekend and the better part of early next week. Heavy rainfall of more than 30mm in 24 hours is expected over Western, Central region including Nairobi, and the coastal region of Kenya,” the weather man noted.

The areas will also experience strong winds of 20knots and large waves of two metres.

This could hamper rescue missions in the affected areas, since they are inaccessible on road and rescue flights might not be possible due to bad weather.

