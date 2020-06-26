Thousands Defy Social Distancing To Celebrate Liverpool’s Premier League Glory (Photos)

Liverpool were Thursday night confirmed the 2019-20 Premier League champions after Chelsea edged out their closet challengers Manchester City.

Thousands of fans, who have been waiting for the big moment for three months amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, could not contain their joy and took to the streets to celebrate.

Within an hour of the confirmation, over 5000 fans congratulated around Anfield before police moved swifty to block roads leading to the stadium.

In total disregard for social distancing, which is still in force in the city, the fans set off flares and chanted as they made merry deep into the night.

Liverpool last won the coveted title in 1990, thirty years ago.

They have now won the Premier League 19 times, one less than their eternal rivals Manchester United.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu