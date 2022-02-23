in POLITICS

Thousands Camp Outside Sagana State Lodge Ahead of Uhuru’s Declaration (Video)

Sagana Declaration
Thousands of Kenyans camping outside Sagana State Lodge ahead of Uhuru's declaration (Courtesy)

Thousands of Jubilee supporters have camped outside Sagana State Lodge ahead of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s declaration.

In videos and photos shared on social media, some had to force their way in as they were locked outside.

Reports indicate that the supporters were required to provide invitation cards before they are allowed in yet some did not have.

Chaos ensued for a few hours with supporters forcing their way in after overpowering the police officers.

According to leadership associated with the Jubilee Party, President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to meet close to 6,000 delegates from the Mt Kenya backyard. However, it is said that close to 20,000 people have turned up.

The agenda of the Sagana declaration has not been made clear however, there are speculations that the Head of State will endorse his handshake partner, Raila Odinga for President ahead of August polls.

Numerous leaders have been invited to the meeting from MCAs to County bosses. For instance, some of Jubilee politicians who had decamped to UDA have also been pictured ready for the much-awaited meeting.

