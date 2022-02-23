Thousands Camp Outside Sagana State Lodge Ahead of Uhuru’s Declaration (Video)

Thousands of Jubilee supporters have camped outside Sagana State Lodge ahead of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s declaration.

In videos and photos shared on social media, some had to force their way in as they were locked outside.

Reports indicate that the supporters were required to provide invitation cards before they are allowed in yet some did not have.

Chaos ensued for a few hours with supporters forcing their way in after overpowering the police officers.

Indeed it's now a political Moment , President Uhuru Kenyatta said that Don't see a rained on Lion and think its a cat , He has roared and his people who understands his language have listened to him , Sagana 3 will be DP Ruto's character Development! 😅🔥 #SaganaDeclaration pic.twitter.com/NZcidUnu7z — Frank Mtetezi (ʙᴀꜰ)🗨️🇰🇪 (@FrankMtetezi) February 23, 2022

According to leadership associated with the Jubilee Party, President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to meet close to 6,000 delegates from the Mt Kenya backyard. However, it is said that close to 20,000 people have turned up.

We were expecting 5000 people. Over 20,000 have turned up! People from the Mountain are yearning to hear from their leader H.E Uhuru Kenyatta.#SaganaDeclaration — Pauline Njoroge, HSC (@paulinenjoroge) February 23, 2022

The agenda of the Sagana declaration has not been made clear however, there are speculations that the Head of State will endorse his handshake partner, Raila Odinga for President ahead of August polls.

Numerous leaders have been invited to the meeting from MCAs to County bosses. For instance, some of Jubilee politicians who had decamped to UDA have also been pictured ready for the much-awaited meeting.

Some of Nyeri MCAs who had decamped to UDA.. Are back home (jubilee).. It is sagana 3 #SaganaDeclaration

President Uhuru Kenyatta effect pic.twitter.com/COgDUJaxht — Jame (@Cjamehk) February 23, 2022

