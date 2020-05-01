Those Responsible Will Be Sacked – CS Mutahi Kagwe Says of Extravagance Reports in His Ministry

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has promised to sanitize the Ministry of Health, after reports of extravagance surfaced.

In a Facebook post, the CS avoided answering questions about the extravagant budget, where Ksh4 million was spent on tea and snacks, Ksh6.5 million to procure stationery, but promised to sack “those responsible”. Ksh10.1 million had been allocated for tea and snacks.

“Suffice it to say, there will be no theft of COVID-19 resources under my watch and if there is any truth regarding the misuse of COVID-19 funds, beyond being disheartened, I guarantee you that those responsible will be out of the ministry faster than we can blink. Propaganda or not, we, WILL sanitize the healthcare system,” he wrote.

At least Ksh13.5 million was allocated to accommodate 30 health care workers over a period of three months and so far, Ksh12 million has been used.

Ksh6 million was allocated for airtime for the 500 staffers, of which Ksh2 million has been spent so far. The government has used at least Ksh70 million in communication and advertising.

Ksh9 million was used to print quarantine and travellers’ forms and discharge forms.

Ksh11.8 million was used to procure and install call centres for grievances and complaints management from members of the public.

Ksh610 million was allocated to the Kenya Medical Research Institute for procurement of laboratory equipment and kits for testing of coronavirus.

In his post, Kagwe accused some people in the Ministry of trying to use propaganda to intimidate him, and throw him off track.

“I am here to let you know that among us is a cohort that believes in exploitation and that thinks that by spreading lies, innuendo and propaganda, I will be intimidated and worse, lose the trust of you -the Kenyan – who believes in our cause and my integrity. They want us sidetracked. I am no greenhorn; I have seen such mischief before, wasn’t intimated then and will not be intimidated now. Watch my actions, they will illustrate this” he added.

The Ministry intended to use Ksh976.7 million from the World Bank money but has so far spent Ksh1.3 billion.

