Five Thome Secondary Students Suspected of Torching Dormitory Released on Sh100,000 Cash Bail Each

Five students from Thome Boys Secondary School who were accused of torching their dormitory last month have been released on Sh100,000 cash bail each.

The five appearing before Chief Magistrate Kithinji Rwito were ordered to pay Sh100,000 cash bail each or continue to be held at the Nanyuki Prison if they fail to raise the bail.

Chief Magistrate Kithinji Rwito also granted the prosecution seven more days to complete investigations into the fire that happened last month. The case has been set for mention on November 18, 2021.

“I have considered the application by the prosecution to have seven more days before making a decision on whether to charge the suspects or not. I also noted they are not opposing the release of the suspects,” the chief magistrate said.

Last month, a dormitory in Thome Boys Secondary, Laikipia East was razed by fire said to have been started by some rowdy students.

One student lost his life in the fire and properties of unknown value were destroyed forcing the school’s indefinite closure.

The fire was the third one in the area in less than one month.

Various cases of arson in schools have also been witnessed in various parts of the country with the Education Ministry and its stakeholders pledging to impose serious punishments on those involved,

For instance, Kakamega High school students are expected to pay Sh9,823 per student in damages fee before they resume classes.

Ideally, the Education Ministry stated that students involved in torching schools will miss university placements.

