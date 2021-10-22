Thome Boys Closed After Form Two Student Dies in Dorm Fire

Thome Boys High School in Laikipia Central was on Thursday closed indefinitely after a Form 2 student died following a dormitory fire.

Police reports indicate that the fire broke out at midnight while the students were sleeping.

Laikipia county commissioner Joseph Kanyiri said the cause of the fire was yet to be established.

“Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation are on the ground. Let us not speculate on what transpired,” Kanyiri said.

The fire incident comes three weeks after the students staged demonstrations in the school destroying property of unknown value.

While condoling with the bereaved family Kanyiri warned students against arson and other unruly behavior.

He said authorities will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute students found culpable.

“Schools are public properties. Let us not hide by saying the fire was caused by electric fault without proper investigations having been completed,” Kanyiri said.

Thome Boys is the fourth school in Laikipia county to report a fire incident in recent weeks. Others are Loise Girls’ High, Muramati secondary and St Augustine Sirma Secondary School.

