Thomas Partey Signs Four-Year Deal To Join Arsenal

Thomas Partey is a Gunner after penning a four-year contract, according to a source close to the player.

BREAKING NEWS: Thomas Partey @Thomaspartey22 has signed a 4-year deal with @Arsenal [according to my sources close to the player]. pic.twitter.com/rTaexacXkB — Sulaiman Folarin (@sulaiman4real) October 5, 2020

Arsenal reportedly coughed up Kshs 7.04 billion to trigger his release from LaLiga side Atletico Madrid.

Thomas Partey is now flying to London! Atlético Madrid board have received the notification 1 hour ago from Arsenal for Thomas.#AFC are set to trigger the release clause for €50m tonight, race against time then… here-we-go ⚪️🔴 Atléti will complete Torreira deal on loan. 🤝 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 5, 2020

The player has undergone medicals in Spain and is enroute to London ahead of Premier League transfer deadline midnight.

The 27-year-old Ghanaian has been subject of intense transfer rumours with Arsenal emerging as the most interested club.

