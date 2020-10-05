in SPORTS

Thomas Partey Signs Four-Year Deal To Join Arsenal

Thomas Partey is a Gunner after penning a four-year contract, according to a source close to the player.

Arsenal reportedly coughed up Kshs 7.04 billion to trigger his release from LaLiga side Atletico Madrid.

The player has undergone medicals in Spain and is enroute to London ahead of Premier League transfer deadline midnight.

The 27-year-old Ghanaian has been subject of intense transfer rumours with Arsenal emerging as the most interested club.

