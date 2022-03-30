in SPORTS

Thomas Partey Sends Ghana To World Cup

Ghana became the first African team to qualify for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 after edging out rivals Nigeria on away goal’s rule in the Africa Qualifiers playoffs.

Heading into the second leg encounter in Abuja on Tuesday, Ghana needed a win or a scoring draw to return to the biggest football event since 2014 after the first leg ended in a barren draw in Kumasi last week Friday.

On form Arsenal FC midfielder Thomas Partey was the toast of the night for the Black Stars, grabbing the all important goal in the 10th minute with a grass cutter.

Despite the Super Eagles leveling from the spot through their skipper William Troost-Ekong, the visitors had done all the hard work and only needed to defend to bag the ticket.

