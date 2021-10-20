Arsenal’s Thomas Partey Expected In Nairobi For World Cup Qualifier

Ghana’s Black Stars are expected to play Ethiopia in their next FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 African qualifiers in Nairobi next month.

Ethiopia have requested Kenya to host the game after the Confederation of African Football declared their stadium unfit for host matches.

Ghana is in Group G of the qualifiers alongside Ethiopia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The Black Stars won the first leg of the game against Ethiopia 1-0 at home and placed second behind South Africa in the group.

Stars boast big names such as Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey who is currently enjoying a good spell with the North Londoners.

