Thomas Partey Converts To Islam Because Of Girlfriend

As they say, love is a beautiful thing. Many things, good and bad, have been done in the name it.

For Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, love has pushed him to change his religious beliefs from Christianity to Islam.

The Ghanaian has disclosed that he made the move because of his beautiful Moroccan girlfriend Sara Bella, who is a Muslim.

The 26-year-old says he grew up among Muslims, and doesn’t see much difference between Christians and Muslims.

