Trouble For Arsenal’s Thomas Partey As Woman Accuses Him Of Sexual Assault

Arsenal star Thomas Partey is under fire for another sexual assault accusation.

Just last month, there were shocking reports from the United Kingdom that a Premier League football was questioned on a rape incident.

The gossip sites and Twitter reactions suggested that Partey’s wife Sara Bella accused him of rape.

The midfielder initially was absent from the Arsenal pre-season camp but has returned with the Premier League campaign just eight days away.

After initial reports on Twitter about Partey’s rape case, the dust settled as he returned to training with Arsenal.

However on Thursday, July 28, a Twitter user highlighted several conversations attributed to the Arsenal star.

According to her, Partey is a serial rapist and the revelation on Twitter is to expose the Arsenal star.

The Twitter user who accused Partey of rape has the username @deffonotchaur.

According to her, she came forward as a rape victim to the Police in the United Kingdom but the case did not go through the required legal procedure.

She shared screenshots of text messages exchanged with Partey on social media apps SnapChat and Whatsapp.

According to her, she has decided to share her opinion with the public that Partey is a rapist.

