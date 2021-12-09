Not Good Enough For This Level, Thomas Muller Takes A Dig At Barcelona

Thomas Muller says Barcelona are unable to keep up with high-intensity teams following their Champions League exit on Wednesday evening.

Bayern made it six wins in Group E with a 3-0 victory over Barcelona at the Allianz Arena.

The result means Bayern comfortably top their group, while Barcelona drop into the Europa League having failed to reach the knockout phase for the first time in 17 years.

“I didn’t see it coming in the group that they end up going under like that,” Muller told DAZN after Bayern’s win over Barca.

“They are great individual players from a technical and tactical point of view.

“But they cannot keep up with the intensity that currently prevails in top-class football. We made use of that.”

Read: Struggling Barcelona Sack Coach Ronald Koeman

Meanwhile, Barcelona head coach Xavi says he is ‘angry’ with his side’s situation and believes the result should be used as a turning point for the club.

“Bayern dominated us,” said Xavi.

“We always want to dominate but it was the opposite here. We must demand more. We’re Barca. This must be a point of inflection to change the dynamic and many more things.

“This is the Champions League, but this is also our reality. It’s the situation we’re in. I’m angry. This is the reality and it pisses me off. We have to tackle it face on. There’s nothing else for it.

“A new era starts today. We start from zero. Our objective is the Champions League, not the Europa League but that is our reality now and we have to try and win it.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...