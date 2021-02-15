This is Where You Can Collect Your Huduma Namba Cards in Nairobi

The government last week kicked off the exercise of issuing Huduma Namba cards in Nairobi.

With increasing questions from those who registered for Huduma Namba on when and where to collect the cards, the Ministry of Interior gave users a way forward on the choice of collection points.

The ministry advised users to select their preferred collection point once they receive an SMS.

The short message sent to the phone number you provided during registration contains have a link that must be clicked to allow you to access the Huduma Namba portal.

Once you open the link, you will be asked to select your County, Sub-county and pick location point on a form provided.

“2.2 million messages have been sent to different cardholders, it is sad that up to now only 300,000 have responded to the text messages. We would like to urge those who have received the messages to provide the requested information and subsequently pick the cards,” Government Spokesperson Colonel (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna said last week.

The Ministry shared the collection points in Nairobi as follows.

The public is informed that Huduma Number cards collection points are open over the weekends, that is Saturday and Sunday from 8am to 4pm. Here is a list of the centers in the 11 sub counties in Nairobi. pic.twitter.com/5v4czJmJwz — Spokesperson GoK (@SpokespersonGoK) February 13, 2021

Starehe Sub-County:

Starehe Centre – DCC Starehe office compound, Opposite Kariokor Market

Nyayo House Centre – Nyayo House, 6th floor (Eastern Wing), along Kenyatta Avenue

Central Centre- ACC CBD office, Ngara, next to Ngara Police Post

Huduma Centre GPO – Telpost towers, Ground floor, Kenyatta Avenue

Huduma Centre City Square – Haile Selassie Avenue, next to Technical University of Kenya (formerly Kenya Polytechnic)

Westlands Sub-County:

Westlands Centre – DCC Westlands office compound, Waiyaki Way (next to Safaricom HQ

Kangemi Centre – ACC’s Office, Kangemi, near Kangemi Social Hall

Lang’ata Sub-Location:

Langa’ta Cantre – DCC Lang’ata office compound and Nairobi West Chief’s Office/ Nairobi West AP Camp just behind Wilson Airport

Njiru Sub-County:

Njiru Centre- DCC Njiru office compound and Ruai Market, next to Embakasi Ranching Company offices

Kasarani Sub-County:

Kasarani Centre & Roysambu Centre – DCC Kasarani office compound along Kasarani-Mwiki Road

Mathare Sub-County:

Mathare Centre – DCC Mathare office compound along Juja Road next to the Chief’s Office, Mathare

Embakasi Sub-County:

Embakasi Centre – DCC Embakasi office compound next to Mama Lucy Hospital Kayole

Imara Daima Centre – ACC Embakasi Office, Imara Daima & Imara Daima Police Post next to MCC Primary School

Kibra Sub-County:

Kibra Centre – DCC Kibra compound office along Kibera Drive

Huduma Centre – DCC Kibra office compound along Kibera Drive

Dagoretti Sub-County:

Dagoretti Centre – DCC Dagoretti office compound, Naivasha road opposite Shell Petrol Station

Waithaka Centre- ACC’s Office, Waithaka Market

Kamukunji Sub-County:

Kamukunji Centre – DCC Kamukunji office compound on Digo Road near Gikomba Market

Huduma Centre Eastleigh – 11th Street, Eastleigh

Makadara Sub-County:

Makadara Centre – DCC Makadara office compound next to Makadara Law Courts, Jogoo Road

Huduma Centre Makadara- DCC Makadara office compound next to Makadara Law Courts, Jogoo Road

