This Is My Problem With DP Ruto – COTU Boss Atwoli

Central Organization of Trade Union (COTU) boss Francis Atwoli has indicated that he has no personal differences with the Deputy President William Ruto despite being his harsh critic.

Speaking at a local radio station on Monday, the vocal Atwoli stated that his problems with the DP were based on ideologies and policies, which he seems to differ with.

“I am not actually in bad terms with the DP as he is also the son of Kenya. He can today welcome me to his house and vice versa and we share a meal,” Atwoli is quoted by Nation.

Further, he indicated that the DP is to be blamed for the recent woes he is facing in reference to his close allies being stripped off leadership positions.

According to Atwoli, the DP has not pledged allegiance to his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta like other deputies in Africa. Rather, he is involved in succession politics hence sidelining the President’s agendas.

Ultimately, Atwoli alluded that the move to strip off DP allies from top positions was long overdue and should not be viewed as a target to specific leaders.

"As leaders from Western Kenya, we state categorically that if (Benjamin) Washiali is to be shown the door, (Aden) Duale should also go for fairness to prevail," he said.

He further applauded the emerging coalitions and told off critics who accuse him of playing politics instead of addressing the plight of Kenyan workers in the current COVID-19 pandemic.

"You cannot remove politics from issues affecting workers. I should fight for good politics for workers to enjoy a conducive working environment," he added.

Also, he stated that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is unstoppable and warned those who are opposing it to do that at their own peril.