Thirty Students Graduate from Safaricom Youth Orchestra

The Safaricom Youth Orchestra marked its 6th graduation with thirty students graduating in a virtual ceremony on Saturday.

12 students from Ghetto Classics were among the graduates. The 12 earned a spot in the Orchestra to play various instruments ranging from the Flute, Alto Sax, Tenor Sax, Trumpet and violin.

The Orchestra’s annual calendar is divided into three terms, with the first one running from May to July, followed by August to December and finally January to April when the students who have completed high school graduate. At this time, the Orchestra carries out auditions where the most outstanding participants are selected to join the Safaricom Youth Orchestra.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the orchestra’s annual calendar, postponing the Graduation ceremony from April to June.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Safaricom has handed over 4G enabled mobile devices to over 80 students to give them access to orchestral music instructions from their homes guided by some of Kenya’s finest musicians and music directors.

