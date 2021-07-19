Thirdway Alliance Pulls Out of 2022 Presidential Contest

Thirdway Alliance Kenya party has announced it won’t be fielding a candidate in next year’s presidential election.

In a statement to newsrooms on Monday, the party’s Secretary-General Fredrick Okango said Thirdway Alliance is keen on working with like-minded parties in the polls scheduled for August 9, 2022.

This means that the party is likely to enter into a coalition with other political outfits that have announced 2022 bids in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“…we as Thirdway Alliance Kenya will NOT be fielding a Presidential candidate in 2022 but rather, we will be fielding candidates in all the other elective positions in a bid to foster partnerships with like-minded Political Parties,” said Okango.

“The call for aspirants on our party ticket is already out there. Our doors are open to all, and our party tickets available based on qualification, moral and social integrity as well as fair representation.”

Ekuru Aukot was Thirdway Alliance’s presidential candidate in the 2017 General Election.

Aukot, who then served as Thirdway Alliance party leader, emerged third with 21,333 votes in the October 2017 repeat election.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga, who boycotted the repeat polls in protest of alleged electoral malpractice, came in second with 73,228 votes.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his running mate William Ruto were declared winners with 7,483,895 votes.

As the polls draw closer, Okango called on the electorate to choose character as opposed to a person as part of efforts to solve the leadership problems the country is grappling with.

“Come August 9th, 2022, we will be going to the ballot to choose something more than candidates in

various elective positions. Character will be in the ballot in this coming election. The character of our Candidates yes, but more than that: the character of our democracy, our society, and our leadership in the eyes of the world,” he said.

“The challenges before us—the worst public health crisis in a century, the worst economic downturn ever, the worst period of global upheaval in a generation, the corruption pandemic, the intolerable ethnic profiling that still stains the fabric of our nation—will test Kenya’s character like never before.”

According to Okango, Kenya needs a complete overhaul, a radical paradigm shift independent of ethnicity, religion or gender that will see the country transform into a decent society safe for living, playing and working without any fear or intimidation as envisaged in the 2010 Constitution.

“We must right the wrongs in our democracy, redress the systemic injustices that have long plagued our society, throw open the doors of opportunity for all Kenyans, and reinvent our institutions,” he added.

