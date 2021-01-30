Thirdway Alliance Party Wants Gov’t To Relax Covid-19 Containment Measures To Allow Economic Recovery

Thirdway Alliance Party wants the government to lift some of the Covid-19 containment measures.

In a statement, the party asked the government to rescind on some of the protocols acting as obstacles to economic recovery.

“We are calling on the President to, urgently, remove this knee that is pressing hard on the throats of Kenyans. Let Kenyans breathe normally and let them do what they know best – earning an honest living free of these discriminative, impoverishing, and suffocating restrictions,” the party said in part.

According to the party, the virus mortality rate was more manageable than that of malaria.

“The mortality rate of Covid-19 at 1700, as compared to that of Malaria at almost 10,000 Kenyans annually, gives us a sigh of confidence that it is containable and manageable under an even more eased environment and free economy,” the party argued.

The party also noted that politicians have continued to hold rallies in spite of the president banning public gatherings for a period of 60 days.

“With the BBI and early 2022 campaigns taking a heightened political turn, we see rallies bringing thousands together without any consideration to the established protocols,” the statement read.

The opposition party also wants legitimate businesses to be allowed to operate normally seeing as the government removed reliefs that were in place when the pandemic first struck in Kenya.

“Interestingly, bank loans and charges have also been reinstated to what they were, while other reliefs granted to the people have also been removed.”

President Uhuru Kenyatta extended the 4 am to 10 pm curfew until March 12.

Other measures included; no more than 150 persons at a wedding or burial, no night events including vigils among others.

