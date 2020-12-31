Thirdway Alliance Names Deputy Party Leader Angela Mwikali As Miguna’s Running Mate

Thirdway Alliance Kenya (TAK) has unveiled its deputy party leader Angela Mwikali as Miguna Miguna’s running mate in the Nairobi gubernatorial by-election scheduled for February 18, 2021.

In a statement on Thursday, the party’s national chairman Miruru Waweru said TAK is confident that the two, given a chance to lead, will transform Nairobi into a world-class city “an opportunity missed in the last eight years”.

“These two candidates by the Thirdway Alliance of Kenya — Dr Miguna Miguna and Dr Angela Mwikali — reflect the soul and character of the people of Nairobi and the entire country. They are the embodiment of honest leadership and a genuine desire by leaders to restore dignity and pride in every resident of this great county, ” Waweru said.

Miguna and Mwikali’s candidature, the party said, has been endorsed by the National Elections Nomination Board (NENB).

Mwikali unsuccessfully contested for the Embakasi South Parliamentary seat during the April 5, 2019 by-election.

NENB Chair Cripus Wathimba told members of the press on Thursday that Miguna, who is in exile in Canada, will be in the country soon to launch his campaign ahead of the by-election.

“Do not ask me when or how Miguna will come but he will be in the country soon. We expect the government to obey court orders that were issued allowing him to return,” he said.

On her part, Mwikali said, “we have been planning and strategising virtually but he will soon be in the country to join me in the campaign trail. The general will be back home to clean up Nairobi.”

Miguna, a Kenyan-Canadian lawyer, was forcefully deported to Canada on February 7, 2018, after being in police custody for days following his arrest for presiding over ODM party leader Raila Odinga’s oath as the people’s president on January 30, 2018.

His attempts to return home in January this year proved futile due to a red alert issued by the Kenyan government.

Meanwhile, the party Secretary General Fred Okango has asked Kenyans to ignore ousted party leader Ekuru Aukot’s sentiments that Miguna’s candidature has not been endorsed by the party organs.

Okango said Miguna’s candidature was overwhelmingly endorsed by the National Executive Committee and the elections board.

“We have the NEC and NENB here as we speak. Do not listen to those speaking from the periphery,” he added.

If Miguna is cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to run for the governor seat he will compete against Jubilee party’s Dennis Waweru and several other candidates eyeing the seat that fell vacant following the impeachment of Mike Mbuvi Sonko.

