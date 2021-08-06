Thirdway Alliance Expels National Chairman Miruru Waweru and Deputy Party Leader Angela Mwikali

Thirdway Alliance party has expelled its National Chairman Daniel Miruru Waweru and Deputy Party Leader Angela Mwikali over alleged gross misconduct and indiscipline.

Others sent packing in an escalation of internal wrangles that have rocked the party in recent years include National Women Leader Giovanna Bunei and Deputy Youth leader Joan Lagat.

According to the party’s Secretary-General Fredrick Okango, the resolution to expel the four members was reached on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

In a lengthy statement sent out to newsrooms on Friday, Okango said the expelled members had violently ignored, sabotaged all attempts at dispute resolution and frustrated all the efforts by National Executive Committee to seek an amicable solution.

“This decision to expel the four members was made after extensively attempting to explore the provisions of Articles 14 and 25 of the party constitution that provides for the Disciplinary measures of party officials and Internal Dispute Resolution Mechanism (IDRM). These were severally frustrated by the expelled individuals,” the statement reads.

According to the party, the four members were issued with show-cause letters on various dates in the months of April, May, June and July 2021 inviting them to attend convened NEC meetings where all their complaints against others together with complaints against them were to be addressed but they blatantly ignored the summons.

“(They) instead chose to hold a series of illegal meetings among themselves in bars so as to frustrate the party operations,” the statement reads.

“…Thirdway Alliance Kenya, therefore, reiterates that, Miruru Waweru, Angela Mwikali, Giovanna Bunei and Joan Lagat are not authorized by the party whatsoever to represent, transact any business on behalf of the party. Any person dealing with them shall do so at their own risk and the party shall bear no responsibility.”

The members are also said to have ignored calls by the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal to settle the existing dispute using internal mechanisms.

Some of the accusations the members faced include absconding duty and going into bed with ousted party leader Ekuru Aukot.

“That the four suspended members have since joined hands with the former party leader Ekuru Aukot who is fighting in the corridors of courts to regain his position and now frustrating the party operations from outside where he hosts them in bars and funds their illegal activities,” the statement adds.

Aukot was expelled from the party in September last year over financial impropriety and lack of transparency to party members.

Three months later, the Registrar of Political Parties approved Aukot’s ouster as party leader but declined to remove him from the list of Third Away Alliance members saying his “expulsion as party member did not satisfy the set requirements including Article 6.3 of the party constitution”.

