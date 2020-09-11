Thirdway Alliance Demanding Ksh5 Million From Former Party Leader Ekuru Aukot

The Thirdway Alliance Party has written to its former Party Leader Ekuru Aukot demanding Ksh5 million for allegedly using Party office to conduct private business..

In a letter by lawyer Edwin Saluny on behalf of the Party, Aukot has been asked to pay the amount in seven days or risk “recovery action” at his own costs.

The party says he used its offices to conduct private business for his law firm, EA LAW consulting, hence they would charge him a monthly rent of Ksh150,000.

“On diverse dates between February 2018 and August 2020, you used our client’s offices to conduct your private commercial business under EA LAW consulting, full particulars and information whereof is well within your knowledge. A proper computation of the period within which you unlawfully used our clients offices is for a period of 30 months. To that extent, our client’s charges are at the rate of Ksh150,000 per month,” the letter reads in part.

Aukot is also accused of sponsoring goods to break a door to the offices, which has been valued at Ksh500,000.

“On or about 27th August 2020, you caused a group of goons to destroy a double mahogany wooden door that grants access to the offices of our client. The costs of replacement of the said door is assessed at Ksh500,000,” added the letter.

Read: Ekuru Aukot Expelled As Thirdway Alliance Party Leader

“Unless we receive your settlement cheque of Ksh5,000,000 and our collection charges of Ksh500,000 within seven (7) days of receipt of this letter, our instructions are to commence appropriate recovery proceedings against you at your own risk as to court costs and advocates fees.”

Aukot was expelled as the Party Leader two days ago over lack of transparency and financial impropriety.

According to the party secretary general Fredrick Okango, Aukot who was suspended on August 26, failed to honour summons to appear before the party disciplinary committee.

Okango indicated that the resolution to oust the party leader was reached without malice.

“The disciplinary committee convened on September 4 and all witnesses and complaints appeared and testified, however, Aukot did not appear nor did he send an apology,” Okango said in a statement.

“NEC has today received disciplinary committee report which it (NEC) adopted unanimously and recommended that Aukot having no need to defend himself be dismissed from the party membership and position as party leader.”

Apart from the above mentioned reasons, the party accused the party leader of absenteeism from NEC meetings, disparaging the party and impunity.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu