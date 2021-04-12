Third Term to Start on May 10 As Covid-19 Curve Seems To Flatten – CS Magoha

The school calendar might not have to be altered, Education CS Prof George Magoha has said.

Speaking in Kiambu on Monday while inspecting opening of the KCSE Exams, the CS said the time table might not need to change since the Covid-19 curve seems to be flattening.

“On the school calendar, I am leaping forward and hoping that since it looks like the Covid-19 pandemic curve is starting to flatten, there maybe no need for now to summon education stakeholders to look afresh at the time table,” said Magoha.

He added that learners will go back to school as announced earlier in the year when learning resumed after 9 months of closure occasioned by the pandemic.

“By the grace of God the children will come to school the time we said they should come to school,” he stated.

The third time is set to begin on May 10.

The recently reviewed Covid-19 containment measures have caused jitters among learners and parents.

President Uhuru Kenyatta placed on partial lockdown five counties – Nairobi, Machakos, Kajiado, Kiambu and Nakuru – over a spike in positive cases of Coronavirus.

For the period beginning March, there was also a significant surge in Covid-19 related fatalities.

The head of state closed social places within the disease infected zone. Institutions of higher learning were also closed with immediate effect, further disrupting the school calendar.

Places of worship were closed and the curfew hours revised to begin at 8 pm.

Covid-19 infections have been dropping in the last two weeks with the infection rate down to 11.8 percent as of Sunday.

Yesterday, only 486 cases were recorded from a 4,134 sample size.

The tally now stands at 145,670 with 99,095 recoveries and 2,348 deaths.

