Third Suspect in NLC Official Jennifer Wambua’s Murder Detained

Police have in custody a third suspect in National Land Commission (NLC) deputy director of communications Jennifer Wambua’s murder.

The suspect was picked up at his house at Ebulbul in Ngong on Tuesday night by DCI Homicide unit detectives.

He has been identified as Peter Mwangi Njenga alias Sankale.

Sankale, a 44-year-old businessman, is said to have been among the last people seen with Wambua before her remains were found in a thicket in Ngong’.

Detectives sought 14 days to hold the suspect and allow time to probe the matter further.

Kiambu Chief Magistrate Patricia Gichohi granted the police the 14 days. The orders will be reviewed on April 26.

Last week, police nabbed a boda boda rider and a herder who were also seen with the deceased at the same spot where her body was discovered.

Benjamin Saitoti and David Sempuan who appeared before a Kiambu court are being held for two weeks as they shed more light into the investigation.

Sleuths have in the past week visited the suspects’ homes with Sankale’s being the latest stop.

Police are also looking into money sent by NLC to Wambua’s account for a work event.

Wambua’s body was found in a thicket on March 15, three days after she was reported missing.

An autopsy exam showed that she died of strangulation.

“The oesophagus had collapsed showing she was strangled by use of hands,” lawyer Daniel Maanzo said.

The autopsy further revealed that the body had other bruises on the face and legs.

The deceased was laid to rest on March 24 at her Machakos home.

