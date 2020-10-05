Thika Town MP Jungle Patrick Wainaina Accused Of Neglecting His Constituency While Campaigning For Kiambu Governorship

Thika Town MP Jungle Patrick Kimani Wainaina has been accused of running early campaigns for Kiambu gubernatorial seat at the expense of development in his constituency.

According to residents who took to social media to vent their anger, the MP has been moving around Kiambu county donating masks, sanitizers and hand cleaning kiosks, without helping his constituents who need his services most.

The residents say that the MP should concentrate on helping schools in Thika town to prepare for reopening.

“What we are telling Wainaina is that, before you go out giving all this items to the rest of the county, we as the people of Thika are in real need of this items. Before you build 100’s of boda boda sheds for the rest of the county, Our children need more toilets,” said one of the residents.

The residents have accused the legislator of ignoring President Uhuru Kenyatta’s plea to politicians to shun early campaigns, and instead engaged in full-throttle campaigns for the seat, going as far as Githurai, Ruiru, Gatundu and Limuru.

“As you give food to the residents of Githurai, Ruiru, Gatundu, Limuru, Kiambu and the likes, please remember the less fortunate families you’ve left in Kiandutu, Majengo and other places in Thika. As you donate wheelchairs to the rest of the county, please remember the needy disabled people begging in our streets here in Thika,” adds another resident.

Sources close to the MP revealed that his team is divided with some supporting his bid for the gubernatorial position while a larger faction is worried about losing their jobs should the MP lose both seats.

Here are samples of the complaints posted on social media by the residents:-

Hon. Jungle wainaina is busy campaigning for 2022 but has failed to do what he was elected to do. This is the state of schools. pic.twitter.com/22zenbEgri — BlackLamb🌹 (@Magic2Girl) October 5, 2020

Jungle wainaina is a joker. A fraud who is already in campaign mode and his people are living in poverty with no basic amenities. Uncouth behaviour and unacceptable from you Jungle. We Thika residents deserve good services pic.twitter.com/GFj6yhaxrM — Doyenne (@Doyenn_) October 5, 2020

Maryanne Kendi on Facebook says, “Wainaina Jungle, My Area MP Thika Why donate foods in wards that are far from Home? This is Pure politics and 2022 Is still far! As Our Mp, we need development like building Schools , roads, markets and making sure we have All the amenities.”

https://twitter.com/ItsPOS/status/1313062326220840961

Hon Patrick Wainaina is is just focused campaigning for the 2022 Kiambu County Gubernatorial seat yet the constituency is in a deplorable state. pic.twitter.com/3jKqTo9Jka — IVY🌹 (@Bella_Ivyy) October 5, 2020

Why would an MP focus on the coming elections, busy campaigning, yet the constituency is in a bad state? Hon Patrick Wainaina should be called out! Thika residents are suffering pic.twitter.com/pBitiTe97a — Maurice Kipkeny (@KipkenyMaurice) October 5, 2020

