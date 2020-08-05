Thika Road Estates To Experience Two-Day Water Shortage In Scheduled Maintenance

Thika Water and Sewerage Company (THIWASCO) announced scheduled maintenance from Tuesday, August, 4 that would see several residential areas around Thika and Kiambu experience water shortage.

Through a notice, the company indicated that the maintenance operation is meant to repair raw water pumps at the Chania Water Intake and runs for two days.

“This will consequently affect the water supply in most of our supply areas. However, we shall endeavour to have equity of supply as per our water rationing program during this period,” the notice read in part.

THIWASCO further expressed concerns regarding their vandalized equipment despite the efforts put in to ensure households are supplied with water amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Unfortunately, we have encountered challenges and misuse of the units. This is therefore to request those doing these acts to desist from the same and encourage the communities served to be diligent and report any such incidences,” THIWASCO noted.

The company further urged residents to practise responsible water conservation tips including ensuring taps are closed in case of water outage to prevent wasting overflow when operations are resumed.

Last month, a similarly scheduled maintenance was announced by Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) which saw taps in certain estates run dry.

The maintenance was to allow engineers repair works at Mwagu water intake along Chania River which was said to have been damaged by excessive long rains witnessed in the country.

Chania River is the only source of water for Thika and parts of Machakos County and THIWASCO has a service area of 254 km².

