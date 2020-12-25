Thika Millionaire Julius Gitau Found To Have Faked Kidnapping

Thika tycoon Julius Gitau’s alleged kidnapping that shocked the business world did not happen, police sources have revealed.

According to the Nation, the businessman who started off as a hawker was apparently holed up in his third wife’s home for the 75 days that he was missing.

Detectives handling the matter told the daily that Gitau, a class four drop out, directed that his eight vehicles be moved to three different locations in a bid to throw off auctioneers.

One was taken to a petrol station, his third wife’s home, and the truck he had been driving on the day he disappeared was taken to Thika Police Station.

Police reckon his accomplices are his third wife, Nelly, personal driver Geoffrey Kuria and his two brothers.

His mother, Rosemary Wanjiru was kept in the dark because “she is very open to people and if reached by creditors and the media, would spill the beans.”

Ms Wanjiru on Thursday dismissed the police report saying it was flawed.

She noted that her son would not lie and will soon walk to Thika Police Station to clear his name.

“After his doctors rule him to be fit for the rigours of pursuing justice for the mental torture he underwent at the hands of his kidnappers, he will walk into Thika Police Station and record a statement to commit himself and prove wrong the police narrative.”

Two weeks ago, police after reviewing CCTV footage from the alleged scene of the crime on the day Gitau claims to have been abducted by six gunmen said the incident did not happen.

Thika West Deputy County Commander Mathioya Mbogo told Nation that Gitau’s car was not even at the scene where he claimed to have been abducted.

“I instructed the relevant department of our security committee to expedite review of the CCTV cameras in the area and the result was a negative incident of interest between 9:30 and 10 a.m, being the time cited as when the abduction occurred, ” said Mbogo.

“Not even his vehicle which he claims was the centre of abduction is captured on that road the whole day.”

Gitau went missing on September 21 only to resurface a few weeks ago claiming that his abductors had not tortured him but turned him into a domestic worker.

