Thika Family in Distress After Kin Went Missing Three Weeks Ago

A Thika family is in agony after their kin went missing.

Elizabeth Nkatha Muriithi, a mother of two, is said to have left her matrimonial home in Chania Estate, Thika on May 27, never to be seen again.

On the material day, the 45-year-old woman left her home to purchase cement for an ongoing construction project.

Those in the know say she left her phone behind, making it hard to locate her.

At the time she went missing, her spouse, Priston Kiogora, was admitted at the Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital with Covid-19.

According to Elizabeth Nabuto, Nkatha’s employee, her boss performed her chores before leaving to meet construction workers.

“Tulikuwa tu nayeye jioni kama kawaida, asubuhi alikuwa sawa tukakunywa breakfast then akatoka akaenda kuona watu wa mjengo,” Nabuto said.

On the same day, she visited her ailing husband a visit but never returned home.

“Walikuja na nurses wawili kama wamevaa PPEs. Sasa sikumjua kwa sababu ya hizo nguo, nikaskia akisema hata hanijui. Lakini vile niliskia sauti nikamwambia kumbe uko hapa akasema eee..akaniambia all will be well. Hio ndio alisema na akaenda,” Mr Kiogora said.

The matter was reported at the Thika Police Station on May 28 but her whereabouts still remain unknown.

Cases of missing persons have been on the rise especially among children.

On Wednesday, a baby kidnapped while playing outside their house in Pipeline, Nairobi, about a week ago was reunited with her parents.

In a video shared by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on social media, Baby Michelle’s parents, Hellen and Robert Ooko, and their friends broke into song and dance following the reunion.

According to Ruth Atieno, the good samaritan under whose care Michelle has been since her disappearance, a middle-aged woman who was carrying two babies had approached her and asked her to hold one baby for her.

“Atieno told our officers that the woman said she was going to pick up something at Mradi in Tassia and couldn’t make it with her two babies, at one go. Atieno, therefore, agreed to stay with the baby for a while,” said DCI.

