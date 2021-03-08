Thika Court Closed For Two Weeks After 3 Contract COVID-19

Thika Environment and Land Court (ELC) has been closed for two weeks after three staff members contracted COVID-19.

Through a statement by the Judiciary, all urgent matters will now be handled in Murang’a court with more updates on the same to be given at a later date.

“There are a total of 10 staff in this ELC court, all of whom have been identified, contacted and who must now go into self-quarantine with immediate effect. We wish the affected staff members the quickest recovery. We shall resume normal service delivery as soon as circumstances allow,” the statement reads in part.

STATEMENT BY THE ACTING CHIEF JUSTICE PHILOMENA MBETE MWILU ON THE TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF THE ENVIRONMENT AND LAND COURT (ELC) AT THIKA

As of yesterday, 465 more people tested positive for Covid-19, raising the number of confirmed cases in the country to 108,827.

Cumulative tests conducted so far in the country stand at 1,333,690.

Unfortunately, the country lost two more patients to the virus bringing the total number of fatalities to 1,876. 20 patients also recovered bringing the total number of recoveries in Kenya to 87,570.

This comes just as the rollout for the COVID-19 vaccine commenced in the country that saw Acting Director-General for Health Dr Patrick Amoth as the first person to receive the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr Amoth got the Covid-19 jab at the Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi on Friday where the exercise to vaccinate health workers in the country was launched.

Dr Amoth was among 10 health workers who received the vaccine ahead of the mass vaccination exercise that is scheduled to kick off today, Monday, March 8, 2021 across the country.

