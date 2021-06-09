Thika Couple Under Investigation For Torturing 8-month-old Baby

A couple from Thika, Daniel Njoroge aged 21 and Anne Nyangi aged 20 are under investigation for allegedly torturing their 8-month-old baby.

According to the Star, the couple was arrested yesterday after medical results revealed that their child was suffering from battered child syndrome.

For instance, the medics revealed that the symptoms of fractures inflicted on the child indicate he had been neglected and tortured.

Currently admitted at Thika Level 5 Hospital, the 8-month-old child sustained two fractured arms, a fractured left leg, and human bites on his cheeks and bruises on his face, abdomen and back.

Read: Couple Threatens To Sue Shree Cutch Satsang Academy For Turning Away Autistic Son A Week After Admission

According to Thika Level 5 Medical Superintendant Dr Jesse Ngugi, the couple had presented the child to the hospital for vomiting and diarrhea.

Upon investigations, the child was found to be suffering from battered child syndrome and it was then that the Children’s department were involved.

“The two brought the child to the hospital with complaints of vomiting and diarrhea but further examination revealed that the child had stigmata for child violence. He had bruises all over his body from the head, chest and abdomen. His two arms and left leg were also fractured,” Dr Ngugi said.

The duo upon conclusion of investigations will be charged with child neglect. The 8-month-old will also be put in the care of the grandmother upon recovery.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu