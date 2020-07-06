Four Suspected Thieves Hacked To Death After Attempting To Steal Goats In Kirinyaga

Four suspected thieves have been hacked to death while attempting to steal goats in Mithuthi-ini village, Kirinyaga county.

Citizen reports that the suspected thieves were attacked after they were found stealing livestock. Apparently, they were notorious in the area and upon consultations, a trap was laid by the villagers and they fell right into it.

The incident has been confirmed by Mwea East Deputy Police Commander Lucas Chebet who indicated that the four succumbed to injuries after being attacked with pangas.

Further, the Police commander stated that two other suspects managed to escape the scene while the bodies of the four have been transferred to Kerugoya Hospital Motruarty.

Crimes and robbery related cases have been on the rise amid the Coronavirus pandemic as people have been rendered jobless due to tough economic times.

In an incident last week, four people who were captured on a viral CCTV footage robbing a man in broad daylight were arrested.

In a tweet, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the suspects were nabbed by detectives based at Kilimani and were tracked down to their hideouts in Kawangware, Gatina and Pangani.

They were; 27-year-old Timothy Jahan Muzami alias ‘Timo’ captured on camera hitting the victim with a firearm on the forehead, Humphrey Minyata alias “Daddy” aged 23 years captured on camera pointing the victim with a sharp knife, Mary Wambui aged 23 years old believed to be an accomplice who was harbouring the gang in her house at Pangani and Ali Musa alias ‘Ally’ aged 26 years old who was arrested during the operation and believed to be an associate of the gang.

They were arraigned and denied the charges with their bail ruling set for hearing this week.

