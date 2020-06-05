Thieves Disguised As Covid-19 Health Inspectors Rob Supermarket

Armed thieves disguised as health workers made away with a huge amount of money from a supermarket in the South African city of Pietermaritzburg.

BBC reports that the group of men pretended to be Covid-19 health inspectors when they entered Checkers supermarket.

In a CCTV footage obtained from the scene, the men wore masks and face shields.

They were also wearing gloves and white lab jackets just like the Covid-19 health workers.

Reports indicate that they made away with 200,000 South African rand from the pension payout point. This is about Ksh1.25 million in our local currency.

The pensiones were reportedly standing outside during the incident.

Furthermore, no shots were fired and no injuries were reported during the incident.

Cases of robberies have been on the rise in South Africa as the country battles with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Recently, thieves stole liquor worth 300,000 rand from Shoprite shop in Newtown Junction, Johannesburg in bizarre fashion.

The thieves dug a tunnel through a solid concrete floor to gain access. The incident took place during South Africa’s hard Level 4 and 5 lockdown period, during which the sale of alcohol was strictly prohibited.

Back in Kenya, thieves in Kisumu pulled a “Money Heist” last month and successfully stole money and televisions sets from Shivling supermarket located along the Kisumu-Kakamega road.

Police said the thieves booked themselves into a hotel that shares a wall with the supermarket and drilled their way into the retail store.

