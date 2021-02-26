Victor Wanyama’s Coach Thierry Henry Resigns

Victor Wanyama’s coach at Impact Montreal Thierry Henry has resigned citing family issues.

Henry, 43, was in charge of the Major League Soccer (MLS) for 15 months, the same period Wanyama has been with team.

In a statement, the Arsenal legend stated it would be difficult for him to leave his family in Canada as the club plans to relocate to the US.

“It is with a heavy heart that I’ve decided to take this decision. The last year has been an extremely difficult one for me personally.

“Due to the worldwide pandemic, I was unable to see my children. Unfortunately due to the ongoing restrictions and the fact that we will have to relocate to the US again for several months will be no different. The separation is too much of a strain for me and my kids.

“Therefore, it is with much sadness that I must take the decision to return to London and leave CF Montreal.

“I would like to thank the fans, players and all the staff of this club that have made me feel so welcome.”

Henry has been linked with a managerial job in England.

Under his watch, Montreal qualified for the playoffs for the first time in four years.

He led led them to eight wins 13 losses and 2 draws overall.

