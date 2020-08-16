They Were Praying That I Should Die – Raila Says Of His Medical Trip To Dubai

ODM leader Raila Odinga now says that his enemies wished him death while he was on a medical trip to Dubai.

Speaking during the burial ceremony of Elizabeth Olango in Bondo, Raila said that some of his enemies claimed that he had lost speech, and that he was being fed through a tube.

“They were praying that I should die. Some of them said I had lost my speech and that I was on my deathbed. They even said that I was being fed using a tube,” Raila said.

“Shame on you. I am fit as a fiddle and ready to work for the people at all times.”

Raila flew to the Saudi German Hospital Dubai (SGH Dubai) in June unannounced to undergo what his brother Dr Oburu Oginga termed as a “minor back surgery”.

On Thursday, Raila told the nation that he had fully recovered, and even marched up and down to confirm his recovery.

Days after the surgery, Raila thanked those who had sent him messages of goodwill.

“I want to thank all my friends, supporters and all our youth who have sent me so many messages of goodwill. It has just been amazing and wonderful. It makes me recover so fast,” Raila said in a video shared to the public on July 1 by his daughter Winnie Odinga.

