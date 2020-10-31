They Want To Steal Our Money – DP Ruto Hits Out At BBI Referendum Proponents

Deputy President William Ruto reckons the impending Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum is a ploy to steal billions of taxpayers money.

Speaking in Mathira, Nyeri county on Saturday, the second in command said politicians supporting the plebiscite are looking to loot the public coffers.

On his part, there should be a nationwide consensus which will save taxpayers billions of shillings.

“We know you want to steal our money through the referendum, hawa watu wa no one can stop reggae, mkiendelea, wakenya watasimamisha hiyo reggae,” the DP said.

Read: ODM Dismisses IEBC’s Sh14 Billion Referendum Budget As “Daylight Robbery”

He urged proponents of the report to address issues affecting the common Kenyan instead of creating positions for a few leaders.

“As we discuss positions for leaders, we should discuss the job opportunities for our youth, we want the four million jobs that the Big 4 agenda promised,” Ruto continued.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has stated that they will not allow the DP to further detail the implementation of the report that was unveiled on Monday.

National party chairman John Mbadi indicated that there is no room for opinions from Ruto and his allies.

Read Also: “Leave IEBC Alone!” DP Ruto Tells Raila Over Ksh2 Billion Referendum Statement

Speaking on Friday, the Suba South MP said Ruto rejected the report from the onset.

According to him, Ruto and company should have presented their views earlier as did other Kenyans.

“The BBI team collected views from Kenyans but DP Ruto and his supporters refused to give theirs. What new thing can he bring to the report after they had rejected the initiative?” Mbadi posed.

“Why do they want consultations when the BBI document is in the final stages?”

The referendum is expected to cost the taxpayers some Sh14 billion.

But according to ODM leader Raila Odinga, the exercise should cost at least Sh2 billion.

Read Also: The Cost Of Referendum Is Not Ksh14 Billion, IEBC Officials Want To Steal – Raila

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati has, however, termed the former prime minister as disingenuous.

“The above table shows that the Country spent Sh10 billion in conducting the 2010 referendum, under the Rt Hon Raila Odinga’s watch as the Prime Minister, a fact conveniently forgotten,” Chebukati said.

“The cost per voter then was Sh794. At the time, these figures never attracted offensive statements from the Rt Hon Odinga. It is disingenuous for him to cast such aspersion without seeking clarifications from the cmmission.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu