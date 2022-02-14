They Could Not Afford Me – Juliani On Not Getting Booked in 10 Years

Popular rapper Julius Owino popularly known as Juliani says he has not been getting gigs for over 10 years because promoters could not afford him.

Juliani has been in the music industry for over a decade but hasn’t been performing in events and concerts. Notably, the events he has performed at are the ones he personally organized.

Addressing the same, the Utawala hitmaker opined that it is because of his openness in ideologies while adding that most of the promoters who had approached him could not afford his rates.

He has however revealed that going forward, he is getting booked for gigs and concerts and would give his fans the best.

“Okay! Wacha ni open up. Some years ago even now I hardly get booked for gigs so I create my own. For the last 10 yrs. Please note, I have broken even with minimum 3K attendance. Lakini this time ni soft life….finally booked. Jeshi yangu ya mwambao si tufanye mambo,” Juliani said.

Read: Inside Juliani, Lilian Nganga’s Private Wedding (Photos)

For instance, over the weekend he performed at the Beats and Eats festival in Mombasa.

Okay! I love to see it when wase hawajui what's about to hit them. For me, live set have to have an element of original song with a twist of creativity. pic.twitter.com/KqMU4S5TUn — Elevate 🚀 🇰🇪 (@JulianiKenya) February 14, 2022

This comes just two weeks after the rapper tied the knot with his sweetheart, former Machakos County first lady Lilian Nganga.

They were honeymooning in Mt Kenya, at Alba Hotel in Meru County.

“Juliani is treating Lilian like a delicate flower holding her hand as they walk around, they look very very happy. She looks very nice with her bulging baby bump, they inspire romance and love,” a source told a local publication.

It is rumored that the two are expecting their first child together.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...